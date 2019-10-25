New Hanover County rolls out new school buses with seat belts

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools has received new buses with seat belts for students.
Officials say this is the start of a long process to replace all of the system’s buses with those with seat belts.
“Every year as we order new buses, they’re all coming in with seat belts,” said Cholly Farrow with NHCS Transportation Department. “The state has a formula that they use that with every some many thousands miles, they replace (buses). All the buses that are being replaced now are being replaced with seat belt buses.”
Farrow estimates it will be about 10 years before all of the buses with have seat belts.
