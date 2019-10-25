Modern Home in Historic Southport, NC is full of surprises

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -"Historic charm with modern amenities"
. That sums up a home in Southport that some realtors say is full of surprises. It may look like your typical seaside cottage, but a walk through the front door, and you’ll find evidence this home is far from ordinary.
“The first real surprise is this home is only 14 years old” says Kathleen Baylies with Just for Buyers Realty. “It has so many special features that suggest the house is much older than it actually is.”
This property is located at 107 North Lord St., Southport, NC.
“This home has reclaimed some of the materials from the home that sat on the lot before it was built” says Baylies. “The old brick that makes up the fireplace, the pocket and French doors, throughout the home, and the original claw foot tub.”
. There are a total of four bedrooms and three full baths and just over 2800 sq. ft. on the inside of this home.
“What’s on the outside is just as impressive” says Baylies. “It’s a truly memorable property is four balconies and decks. It also has your own in-ground saltwater pool and private cabana. A low maintenance backyard definitely designed for maximum relaxation.
For more information on this home, which is located in the historic section of Southport, just blocks from the water,
