Growing Pains: UNCW faculty, chancellor at odds over growth

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A UNCW Board of Trustees meeting got heated Thursday, with the university’s chief executive reportedly threatening to quit.
According to faculty senate president Nathaniel Grove, chancellor Jose Sartarelli bristled at questions from board members about his strategy for increasing enrollment and insinuated he would leave the university if the patterns of growth didn’t continue.
Chancellor Sartarelli began his remarks Friday by apologizing for the heated discussion, saying he believes he may have been too hard on some individuals.
Grove said the exchange did not come as a surprise to him, given what he’s witnessed as the chancellor’s stance on growth — a stance that appears to be causing a rift between the faculty and the chancellor.
At its Oct. 8 meeting, the faculty senate discussed at length the issues they’ve experienced in the classroom that they say are attributable to the rapid growth in enrollment the school has seen over the last several years.
Fall enrollment for 2019 was 17,499 according to Sartarelli’s report Friday — a roughly 4.5 percent increase from last fall.
A math instructor reported that class caps in their department have increased from 32 students to 45, meaning if a professor is teaching four courses, they are instructing 52 additional students.
Other departments reported similar experiences, with nursing saying the online program was causing issues and English saying they are unable to retain employees because of the large class sizes.
Overloads were something Sartarelli said he recognized.
An overload is a course a professor teaches in addition to the number he or she was officially hired to teach. The chancellor’s report stated the school’s overload percentage rose last year to 5.8 percent.
Sartarelli says that should improve as new hires enter the system; there are 51 jobs currently posted or in the process of being posted the school hopes to fill by February of 2020.
However, Grove and other faculty aren’t convinced.
One faculty member was quoted in the Oct. 8 senate meeting minutes as saying: “I’m really worried about the enrollment growth. It’s like a Ponzi scheme, because there’s always more students next year.”
Grove says the side-effects of growth, the larger class sizes in critical courses, professors taking on more courses each semester, ultimately hurt the students.
“I think from the faculty perspective, many of us look at what’s going on and we see very rapid growth, we don’t understand perhaps why that’s necessary, and we want to make sure that it’s well planned, well executed, well resourced, because ultimately, if it’s not, the students are the ones who are going to suffer," said Grove.
Sartarelli said he stands by his aggressive growth strategy, because the market demands it.
“We are growing because there’s a need in the market, and our programs great drive us towards growth,” Sartarelli said. “At the end of the day, I only believe in growth if growth meets a demand, a market demand, on one hand, and we can do it with quality. If we cannot do those two things, then we are not going to pursue growth.”
