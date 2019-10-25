First Alert Forecast: warm and wet pattern likely to close October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! In this period: a front will sluggishly approach (Friday and Saturday), awkwardly stall nearby (Sunday through Halloween), and then finally get the needed upper-level support to clear out (early November). This slow progression will imprint several days of warmer-than-average temperatures and shower chances into your seven-day forecast for Wilmington - which you can see right here. And remember: you can dial up a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App! One last thing: new tropical storm development is possible in the western Gulf of Mexico Friday but neither this system nor any others pose a threat to the Carolinas.