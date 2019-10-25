First Alert Forecast: warm and wet pattern likely to close October

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region!
The first half of the weekend should feature low, but non-zero rain chances as Atlantic moisture moves in. Outdoor activities should be a go, under partly cloudy skies Saturday, but under mostly cloudy skies Sunday and beyond. This is thanks to a sluggish cold front approaching from the west and awkwardly stalling nearby Sunday through Halloween. Medium range modeling data suggest that this front won’t get the needed upper-level support to clear out, until early November. This slow progression will imprint several days of warmer-than-average temperatures and shower chances into your seven-day forecast for Wilmington.
The National Hurricane Center is keeping tabs on-newly-formed Tropical Depression Seventeen, which formed as of 11 a.m. in the Gulf of Mexico. An opportunity exists for this system to strengthen into a tropical storm Friday before merging with a cold front. Seventeen should become a post-tropical system before it reaches the north gulf coast. It's remnants will move north northeastward over the central United States this weekend. and should dissipate by this weekend.
Elsewhere in the Tropics: the National Hurricane Center is watching a non-tropical low pressure system southwest of the Azores Islands in the Eastern Atlantic.The system is producing showers and thunderstorms along with tropical-storm force wind gusts. of the thunderstorm activity becomes better organized a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form later today. it’s movement is to the east northeast, so this would not pose a threat to the Carolinas, let alone the US.
