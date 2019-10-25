First Alert Forecast: warm and wet pattern likely to close October

The first half of the weekend should feature low, but non-zero rain chances as Atlantic moisture moves in. Outdoor activities should be a go, under partly cloudy skies Saturday, but under mostly cloudy skies Sunday and beyond. This is thanks to a sluggish cold front approaching from the west and awkwardly stalling nearby Sunday through Halloween. Medium range modeling data suggest that this front won’t get the needed upper-level support to clear out, until early November. This slow progression will imprint several days of warmer-than-average temperatures and shower chances into your seven-day forecast for Wilmington.