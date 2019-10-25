Charges dropped against Laney High School student accused of sexual assault

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Charges have been dismissed against a Laney High School student who was accused of sexual assault on the school's campus.
According to the District Attorney's Office, the charges were dropped after the prosecutor's review of the evidence in the case.
Darran Latrell Thomas was arrested and charged in September after a female student went to the school’s clinic to report an alleged sexual assault.
During his first court appearance, Thomas was visibly upset, crying and even sobbing at one point while his mother talked to the judge.
The teen’s mother recounted a conversation she had with her son in which, “He stated that she did not state no, it was more of a back and forth thing between the two of them.”
Thomas’ mother also said at that time there was video footage that showed the girl giving Thomas a kiss after an alleged incident under a stairwell. She went on to say the video showed her son and the girl touching one another before going under the stairwell.
Thomas was suspended from Laney High School for a 10-day period during the investigation, but his mother said in a prior report he would not return to a New Hanvoer County school.
