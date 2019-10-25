Brunswick County elementary school recognized as a top Title 1 School

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Union Elementary School was recognized at the NC Association of Compensatory Educators Conference in Greensboro as a top 1 percent Title 1 school Thursday.
According to Brunswick County Schools public information officer Daniel Seamans, the school has been a National Title 1 High Performance nominee for the last three years. The Union Elementary Dolphins actually won the title in 2017.
The National Title I Distinguished Schools Recognition Program honors high student achievement in schools that have substantial poverty rates, high end-of-grade success rates and significant growth in scores.
Each year, two Title I schools in North Carolina are chosen to represent the state as National Title I Distinguished Schools in the “high progress” and “high performance” categories. Union Elementary met eligibility requirements in the high performance category.
Organizers say about 10 percent of schools in the state meet the eligibility requirements to take part in the Distinguished Schools process, but only the top 1 percent become nominees.
Schools in the running for the national award are judged in five categories including school demographics, curriculum and instructional program, initiative and sustainability plans, professional development, collaboration, family and community engagement and innovation and model for other schools.
Union Elementary wasn’t selected as one of the NC schools to receive the award during the ceremony, but officials say they’re proud to be grouped in the top 1 percent in the state for three years straight.
