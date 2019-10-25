Art walk planned for historic Carolina Place/Ardmore neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Streetcar District of downtown Wilmington will host the community’s first art walk this weekend.
Twenty artists and vendors will display their works on the porches of the neighborhoods during the event Sun., Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elizabeth Darrow, Susan Francy, Mitzy Jonkheer and Cammeron Batanides will exhibit their artwork, along with many up and coming artists.
Quinn Cook, of Quinlan Concepts Marketing, organized the event. She lives in Carolina Place and said she recognized the artistic talent hidden on every street and between every alley.
“I just wanted to share the treasures of the combined neighborhoods with Wilmington and showcase all the talent that Carolina Place/Ardmore has to offer,” she said.
More information is available at www.art-toberfest.net.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.