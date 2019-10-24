Wilmington tennis team ready for national tournament

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After years of not advancing, the Wilmington Women’s Spring 55 plus tennis teams is ready to show off their skills at the nationals.
The ladies from Wilmington advanced to the 55 plus National Championships in Surprise, Arizona, Nov. 1-3.
“We’ve been going to states the past few years and never get past that,” said Cindy Clark. “So, when we won against the team that never loses, we were ecstatic.”
The roster of fourteen credits their success to two things.
“Hard work,” said Anne Schaeffer. “We worked hard on each and every match. And our captain is so wonderful at sizing up our opponents. She pairs us up with the right partners so that we can bring our best efforts to the court.”
The state and regional tournaments were played on clay courts. That’s not the case for the nationals, they are played on hard courts. Something the players will need to get ready for.
“Considering our age, 55 and up, it takes a lot of preparation,” said Clark. “Stretching and foam rolling. Warming up beforehand, both hitting and stretching. It takes longer than 30 or 20 years ago.”
“But you know we hold the same racket,” added Faye Campbell. “We play on the same court. Hoosiers is one of my favorite movies. It’s a basketball film and at the end, they say the basket is the same height. So, when we get there, it’s the same court and I am sure we’ll make Wilmington proud.”
