Wilmington man pleads to second degree murder in killing of homeless man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man from Wilmington will spend a minimum of 18 years in prison for shooting a homeless man in 2017.
Eric Nathan Partin pleaded guilty to second degree murder on Thursday.
According to the district attorney’s office, Steven Barton was shot in the 1400 block of Hooper Street and died at the scene. A waste management employee collecting recycling found Barton lying near the road and called 911.
Officers identified the vehicle driven by the suspects and arrested Jaquan Copeland, the driver, and Eric Nathan Partin, the shooter. Both Copeland and Partin were initially charged with first degree murder by the Wilmington Police Department.
“Steven was a beloved member of the homeless ministry in downtown Wilmington. The exhaustive efforts of the Wilmington Police Department have brought justice in a case that would otherwise have no witnesses based on the location and timing of this crime. We thank them for their hard work and dedication,” said assistant district attorney Connie Jordan in the press release.
Partin was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 22.6 years in prison. Copeland’s charges are still pending, according to the press release.
