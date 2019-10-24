Vaping devices, cartridges accepted as part of drug take back day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This year, people will be able to drop off other items in addition to their unwanted pills. The DEA says it is accepting vaping devices and cartridges at any of its drop off locations for the first time.
The DEA is partnering with national, state and local law enforcement to hold its 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The last collection in April yielded 468 tons of pills.
As medical experts across the nation continue to see illnesses and deaths reportedly connected to vaping, the DEA says they’re committed to do their part to dispose of unwanted vaping devices and substances.
“During Saturday’s Take Back event, DEA is taking a proactive step by collecting vaping devices and cartridges as we work with our partners to combat this emerging public health threat to the nation’s youth," said Robert J Murphy, the Special Agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division.
More than 4,500 registered law enforcement partners have signed up to help 5,250 registered sites and 135 tribal locations across the country collect the items. You can find a nearby collection site at www.DEATakeBack.com or by calling 800-882-9539.
Its important to note the DEA cannot accept devices containing lithium ion batteries- if batteries cannot be removed before drop off, people should consult with stores that recycle lithium ion batteries.
