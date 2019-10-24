Two local school districts impacted by national school bus recall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick and Columbus counties both have school buses that fall under a recent nationwide recall that impacts approximately 58,000 buses.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirms an investigation is underway into the 2018 Thomas Built Buses Saf-T- Liner EFX.
According to the agency’s website, some 2014-2020 units were equipped with seats that had been manufactured with styrene blocks that may not provide sufficient impact absorption and increases the risk of injury in a crash.
As a result, the manufacturer notified owners, and dealers plan to install additional impact material between to increase the amount of absorption, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 2, 2019, the website notes.
Brunswick County Schools Chief Communications Officer Daniel Seamans confirms the company has been replacing parts on 30 total buses this week in connection with the recall.
“The buses do not go out of service during the repairs and have had no impact on daily operations,” Seamans wrote in an email.
The district also emphasizes there are no incidents of injury linked to the materials that have been recalled.
Columbus County notes that have 11 buses that fall under the recall on the 2018 model and 30 additional Thomas Built buses made between 2014 and 2020.
Pender County officials say they don’t have any of those models in their fleet.
WECT is still waiting to hear back from New Hanover and Bladen County schools.
