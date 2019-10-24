Torchwood Boulevard closure to extend into December, NCDOT says

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Torchwood Boulevard in Ogden continues to remain closed and will reopen sometime in December, according to officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The road was initially closed on June 24 so workers could install drainage lines and reroute CFPUA utility lines to build a reinforced concrete box culvert as part of the Military Cutoff extension/U.S. 17 Hampstead Bypass project.
An NCDOT spokeswoman on Thursday said named storm events and previous water restrictions in New Hanover County have delayed utility relocation efforts.
The work was originally supposed to wrap up towards the end of August.
