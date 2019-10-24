Sunset Beach officer helps ‘slithery’ friend escape

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A different kind of resident got a helping hand from Sunset Beach police this week.
A resident called the police department to alert them to a snake in distress at the town’s park.
Officer Bullock, who the Sunset Beach Police Department called its “resident snake whisperer” in a Facebook post, responded to the scene.
He was able to safely untangle the three-foot-long corn snake from fishing line and then release it unharmed in a nearby wooded area.
“We are fortunate to have officers who are compassionate not just to their fellow man, but to our furry and ‘slithery’ friends as well,” the Facebook post states.
