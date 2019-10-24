Seahawks to host Tar Heels in a sold out Trask Coliseum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A packed house is expected at Trask Coliseum when the UNCW Seahawks take on the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels.
Tickets for the much-anticipated men's basketball game sold out quickly. According to the university, this is the 56th time the arena has sold out in its 43-year history.
This is the first time the Tar Heels are making their way to the Port City for a men’s basketball game. The Seahawks and Tar Heels played last season in Chapel Hill on Dec. 5, and North Carolina beat UNCW, 97-66.
North Carolina leads the all-time series 4-0.
The two teams are scheduled to collide at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
The three-game series between UNCW and North Carolina was agreed on shortly after C.B. McGrath was hired as the Seahawks coach. McGrath spent 14 season on the coaching staff at North Carolina under head coach Roy Williams.
The Seahawks are scheduled to stage “Midnite Madness” on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at 9:30 p.m. before kicking off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in a 7 p.m. tip-off vs. Johnson & Wales.
