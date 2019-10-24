Remembering the Dead: Historic Latimer House Highlights Traditions of Victorian Era Mourning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Looking for a little advanced fright ahead of this year’s Halloween celebrations?
Here’s a treat:
The Lower Cape Fear Historical Society presents In Memoriam: A Victorian Mourning at Latimer House in downtown Wilmington.
The tour is different this time of year. The event explores the customs and rituals of death in Victorian Era America.
“What we like to do is educate the public but we like to do it in a fun way” says Linda Lashley, who‘s been a tour guide and volunteer for about seven years. “What we really like to do is share with people the customs of the past.”
Zebulon Latimer (1810-1881) and his family dealt with it’s fair share of grief, while living in the stately home, on south Third Street, in Wilmington.
In sixteen years, Elizabeth Savage Latimer gave birth to nine children, yet only four boys survived to adulthood.
“The Victorian perception of death was a lot different” says Lashley. “Women wore black, for a year, after the death of there husbands, mirrors were draped in black cloth, during mourning, so the soles of the living would not be sucked into the mirror, trapped.”
It’s a fascinating look at mourning during the Victorian era. Those on the guided tour are escorted into the front parlor, where they’ll find a small coffin.
“We sometimes forget, wakes were mainly held in a family’s home” says Lashley. When a small child died, there would be white flowers, everywhere, symbolizing their purity and innocence.”
The Latimer house is 14 rooms filled with period furnishings. In fact, descendants lived in the home until 1963. A tour any time of year is a step back in time. It’s now the home for Lower Cape Fear Historical Society.
The special tours, this Halloween season, start Friday, October 25th. The doors will be opened for a tour at 7:00 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:00 pm.
There will also be mourning themed tours on Saturday and Halloween during the normal tour hours of 11:00 am – 2:00 pm.
Ticket prices run $6.00 - $12.00
For more information about the Latimer House, and Friday’s tour, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.