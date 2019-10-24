Public hearing scheduled to discuss changes to WAVE service

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority has scheduled a public hearing to talk changes to WAVE service after county commissioners moved to pull support from the agency Monday.
In a 3-2 vote, New Hanover County commissioners voted to give WAVE Transit notice that the county would be terminating its contract with the public transportation system.
The Board of Directors of the Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority met Thursday. Though no immediate action was taken to change services offered by WAVE, officials are planning a meeting on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. at Forden Station to discuss the following possible changes:
• Modify current weekday service (Monday - Friday) to end at 8 p.m.
• Modify current Saturday service to begin at 9 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.
Right now, service runs until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday service stretches from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. The proposed changes would shave six hours off of Saturday’s schedule.
If you cannot make the Nov. 21 meeting, comments can be submitted via email at wavetransit@wavetransit.com, by phone at (910) 343-0106 or by fax to (910) 3463-8317
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.