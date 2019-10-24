2019 Pender County tax bills delayed

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County says property owners will see a bit of a delay in delivery of the 2019 tax bill.
The tax assessor says calculations are done, the bills have been created and they have been sent off to a print vendor.
“Once the samples are approved – which we’ve been told should happen this week – it will take another 3-5 business days for the print vendor to mail the tax bills,” said Justain Pound, Pender County tax assessor. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our citizens and we ask for your continued patience as we complete this process.”
Officials attribute the delay to the mandatory general reappraisal of all the county’s real property, setbacks from hurricanes Florence and Dorian and new software.
The deadline for final payment of the 2019 tax bills is Jan. 6, 2020. Accounts with outstanding balances after the deadline will be subject to penalties, interest and collection remedies.
Questions may be directed to the Pender County Collections Department at 910-259-1222 or Pender County Tax Assessor at 910-259-1221.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.