Laney’s Grace Holcomb named WECT’s Athleteof the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Laney’s Grace Holcomb is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior shot an even-par 72 at Mideastern Conference Championship held at Magnolia Greens. Holcomb, who took home medalist honors helped lead the Buccaneers to the programs fifth straight league title.
Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.