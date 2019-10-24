HAPPENING TODAY: Drop off your unused medications ahead of Drug Take Back Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can drop off your unused medications early at an event happening Thursday.
New Hanover Regional Medical Center is hosting a medication disposal event on Thursday, Oct. 24, just two days ahead of National Drug Take-Back Day.
You can drop off over-the-counter medications, prescriptions, and even syringes from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at NHRMC Rehabilitation Hospital located at 2131 S. 17th Street.
There are 19 drug take-back events happening in the Cape Fear Saturday. Click here to learn more.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.