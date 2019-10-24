First Alert Forecast: dryness holds Thursday, rain chances gel soon after

Your First Alert Forecast for Wednesday evening Oct. 23, 2019
By Gannon Medwick | October 24, 2019 at 4:23 AM EDT - Updated October 24 at 4:58 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A cool, dry fall high pressure cell will continue to grace the Cape Fear Region for your Thursday with an extension of the crisp, comfy air you felt Wednesday. Enjoy a generous supply of sunshine, light northeasterly breezes, low humidity levels, and afternoon high temperatures in the seasonable middle 70s.

Your extended forecast features near or above average temperatures and spotty rain chances as a front wiggles into, but fails to pass cleanly through, the Carolinas. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: anytime, on your terms, you can dial up a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App. Take care, friends!

7-day Forecast

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.