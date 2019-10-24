First Alert Forecast: dryness holds Thursday, rain chances gel soon after

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Temperatures this afternoon are mainly in the lower to middle 70s, with temperatures close to 80 in the days ahead. A cool, dry fall high pressure cell will continue to grace the Cape Fear Region through the end of the calendar week, albeit with a few more clouds, compared to days past. This will also keep rain chances on the low end.
Thursday and Friday night lows will run warmer than normal and only drop to the middle and upper 50s. Lows in the middle and upper 60s are expected through early next week.
Your extended forecast features near or above average temperatures and spotty rain chances as a front wiggles into, but fails to pass cleanly through, the Carolinas. A better chance of cooler temperatures could come by early November. Catch your seven-day planning forecast for Wilmington right here and remember: anytime, on your terms, you can dial up a ten-day forecast tailored to your specific location on your free WECT Weather App. Take care, friends!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.