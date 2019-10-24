First Alert Forecast: dryness holds Thursday, rain chances gel soon after

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! Temperatures this afternoon are mainly in the lower to middle 70s, with temperatures close to 80 in the days ahead. A cool, dry fall high pressure cell will continue to grace the Cape Fear Region through the end of the calendar week, albeit with a few more clouds, compared to days past. This will also keep rain chances on the low end.