Firefighting students get hands-on training with simulated plane crash

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Firefighting students from two community colleges got some hands-on training Thursday morning at Cape Fear Regional Jetport.
The 21 students from Brunswick Community College and Cleveland Community College took part in live burns that simulated a plane crash and response.
The students are training to become certified airport firefighters.
They are taking an aircraft rescue firefighting course, which is designed for civilian and military fire departments whose primary role is aircraft fire and rescue.
