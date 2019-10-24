Deadly officer-involved shooting at NC Aldi Grocery Store

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - There has been a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Greenville discount grocery store.
It happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the Aldi Grocery Store on East 10th Street, across from the Walmart.
Video from the scene shows what appears to be a body covered in a white sheet between two vehicles in the parking lot of the store.
Greenville police say the initial call said a man was being aggressive to customers in the parking of the store. As an officer approached they encountered a person with a gun, according to police.
Police say two people were shot and one is dead. They say the officer was not injured and that the SBI is investigating the shooting.
