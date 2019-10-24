Carolina Beach announces survey, public hearings related to changes at Freeman Park

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Town officials have scheduled two public hearings in November to discuss 2020 Freeman Park permit sales and rules.
Carolina Beach is considering changes to the alcohol policy, hours of operation, annual permit sales, daily permit costs and camping allowances.
The public will be able bring their questions and concerns to meetings on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. and another on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in Council Chambers.
Leaders have also sent the link to a survey to collect information from Freeman Park visitors. You can access it here.
Anyone with questions is asked to call town hall at (910) 458-2999.
