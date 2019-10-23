WPD unveils new, non-lethal tool to stop criminals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police have a new, non-lethal tool to stop criminals in their tracks called the BolaWrap.
The handheld device discharges an 8′ Kevlar Cord which wraps around the subject’s body, anchors to their clothing and prevents them from advancing toward police or running away.
The BolaWrap offers a pain-free solution for officers who might otherwise be required to use force.
“This is another tool that can go in the toolbox,” said Assistant Chief Donny Williams. “There will be situations where the BolaWrap may be ideal, but it’s not going to fit all situations. It’s another option, and we’re really excited about this new technology.”
Its quick action allows for easy and painless restraint and, with individual cartridges, officers can reload within 10 seconds.
