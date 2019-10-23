WPD: One person killed in overnight wreck on MLK Parkway

WPD: One person killed in overnight wreck on MLK Parkway
Lt. Matt Fox with the Wilmington Police Department said that the wreck took place on MLK Parkway near N. College Road shortly before 2 a.m. and involved a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle. (Source: Pixabay)
By WECT Staff | October 23, 2019 at 5:40 AM EDT - Updated October 23 at 5:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person died as a result of a wreck overnight in Wilmington, according to police.

Lt. Matt Fox with the Wilmington Police Department said that the wreck took place on MLK Parkway near N. College Road shortly before 2 a.m. and involved a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The road was closed for nearly three hours before reopening at approximately 5 a.m.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.