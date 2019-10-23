WPD: One person killed in overnight wreck on MLK Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A person died as a result of a wreck overnight in Wilmington, according to police.
Lt. Matt Fox with the Wilmington Police Department said that the wreck took place on MLK Parkway near N. College Road shortly before 2 a.m. and involved a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The road was closed for nearly three hours before reopening at approximately 5 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.