Wilmington woman arrested in armed robbery near ECU campus

GREENIVLLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are in jail after an armed robbery that prompted an ECU campus alert, and two schools and a daycare placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.
Serenity Williams, 19, of Wilmington, and Jason Shepherd, 25, of Farmville are charged with multiple charges for the robbery.
Greenville police say the robbery happened around 7:15 a.m. at Brookridge Apartments on East 10th Street, just blocks from the ECU campus.
Victims told police that two people robbed them at gunpoint in their apartments, and one of the victims was assaulted. Police said that victim did not require any medical treatment.
A police officer driving down 10th Street saw two men matching the robbers' description run into some nearby woods. GPD, ECU police and Pitt County deputies set up a perimeter.
Police say Williams caught by a Greenville officer within minutes, while Shepherd was nabbed in the woods about a half-hour later with the help of GPD K-9 Suny.
Officers say they recovered a gun and marijuana in the area and that additional charges are coming.
St. Peter’s Catholic School, Wahl Coates Elementary School, and Greenville Child Care were all placed on lockdown as a precaution.
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.