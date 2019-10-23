U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in shooting of 14-year-old in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 14-year-old in serious condition.
Courtney Antwain McNeil, 19, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 21 in the 300 block of West Hayes Street in Burgaw on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three probation violations, jail records indicate.
McNeil is accused of shooting the teen victim in the 1500 block of Kennedy Plaza in the Houston Moore community around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 9.
The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in stable but serious condition.
McNeil is currently in the New Hanover County Jail under a $265,000 bond.
