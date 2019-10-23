UNCW women ready for Landfall Tradition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some of the best female college golfers are coming to Wilmington for the 18th Landfall Tradition on the Dye Course at the County Club of Landfall Oct. 25-17.
With two top-ten finishes this season, the UNCW women’s golf team is feeling good coming into the tournament.
“We are better than a year ago and we have a lot more depth,” said UNCW head coach Cindy Ho. “I think we have a length that will help us. And last year we didn’t have the length to score in a lot of the tournament we play in.”
Last year, the Seahawks finished 18th. This year’s squad is looking for a better showing.
“It’s going to be a strong field for us to play on and we are going to give our best to be the most competitive,” said UNCW senior My Nguyen. “We are excited to enter this tournament.”
The Seahawk's best finish at the Landfall Tradition came in 2004 when they finished second, something that coach Ho doesn’t think it is impossible to do again.
“We need to just believe in ourselves that we can shoot under par,” said Ho. “And believe that multiple people can do it in the same day. I think that’s what differentiates the big teams from where we are at the moment.”
“I think playing with the stronger teams and the higher-ranked teams will push us to play better,” added Nguyen. “And push us not to catch up, but to bring out the best in us and to compete against them.”
The tournament is free for spectators, and they are advised to enter the Landfall gate on Eastwood Road.
