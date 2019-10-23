Suicides and homicides on the rise in young people in the U.S., according to the CDC

“I feel like if they utilize the tool like that regularly in school, even if the kids knew they’re going to get it every year, it’d be a way of them saying, ‘You know what? This is a way of me asking for help without having to say a word.’ So, I think something like that would be great to have for kids to assess them before it’s too late, before the problem gets too in depth, before they become suicidal, but then they realize that there’s channels that will be able to help them," she said. "This could just help to stop a lot of that right off the bat.”