Sheriff’s office investigating reports of attacks, attempted break-ins in Ogden

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors are on edge and social media is on fire after four separate incidents of suspicious behavior in the Ogden area. In two of the cases, women tell WECT a stranger showed up in their backyard and assaulted them.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is taking these cases seriously, stepping up patrols after receiving what they consider an unusual number of calls from the Ogden area about somewhat similar suspicious activity. They also sent their chopper up Tuesday night after a woman thought she heard someone knocking on her window, but say it turned out to be nothing.
At this point, investigators say they don’t have enough evidence to even say for sure that these suspicious incidents over the last few months are related. The first case to make the news happened October 14, on Brookbend Drive. After we broke that story, another woman who lived a mile away came forward to say she’d been attacked back in August inside her home on Farrington Farms Drive.
A third woman who lives on nearby Haven Way also contacted us and the sheriff’s office about something suspicious she heard in her yard on August 15. Then on Monday, a fourth incident happened. A family on Naudin Court said someone tried to break in to their 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom. The teen’s older brother was able to chase the suspect off, but didn’t actually see them before the would-be intruder jumped over a fence.
While investigators try to get to the bottom of this, they are asking residents in this area to use extra caution. They recommended keeping exterior lights on at night, locking your doors, and calling 911 if you see someone suspicious.
The sheriff's office also cautions people not to believe everything they read on social media.
"Social media, it can be good when it’s sharing information, true information, accurate information,” Chief Deputy Ken Sarvis said. “And obviously, it can be really bad when people exaggerate, people start taking one little thing that they heard and start building on it, but it has no validity at all and that's what is hurtful for law-enforcement. Because the public gets that and they start believing that something is more than it is."
Sheriff’s detectives have reviewed surveillance video from home security systems near the reported incidents, but have not found any useful evidence to help them identify a possible suspect.
