Partnership Advisory Group to hold first meeting next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The group tasked with exploring the future of New Hanover Regional Medical Center will hold its first meeting next week.
New Hanover County Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) will meet Tuesday, Oct. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Andre’ Mallette Training Center at the New Hanover County Government Center at 230 Government Center Drive, Suite.
The meeting will be open to the public.
The PAG “will be charged with helping to develop priorities for the Request for Proposal (RFP), selecting a minimum of five health systems that will receive the RFP, evaluating the proposals received and examining the options for maintaining county ownership,” a news release states.
The group then will give the county’s Board of Commissioners and the NHRMC Board of Trustees a recommendation on the next steps to take.
