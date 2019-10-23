Owner of Fermental pleads guilty in state tax case

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The owner of Fermental has pleaded guilty to felony tax charges, according to a news release by the N.C. Department of Revenue.
Steven Ronald Gibbs, 44, of Wilmington, entered guilty pleas on Tuesday to four counts of embezzlement of state property and four counts of embezzlement of New Hanover County property. He was initially charged on June 24.
Gibbs received a suspended sentence of 16-29 months and supervised probation for 3 years. He will also be placed on house arrest for 120 days, pay a $5,000 fine, and complete 100 hours of community service.
State officials said Gibbs paid $44,059.20 in restitution prior to entering his plea.
The news release from the state department of revenue said information presented in court showed that Gibbs, owner and responsible person for Fermental Inc., “aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use $44,059.20 in North Carolina and New Hanover County sales tax during the period September 1, 2014, through August 31, 2017.”
During this period of time, Gibbs was the responsible person of the corporation and was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina State Taxes to the North Carolina Department of Revenue, officials stated.
The charges against Gibbs resulted from an investigation by special agents with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.
According to Fermental’s website, the shop, located at 7250 Market Street, “sells and serves an eclectic selection of craft beer and fine wine” and is situated in a “1940’s bungalow with a unique assortment of rooms and seating areas.”
