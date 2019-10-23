New Hanover Co. Schools to survey parents, employees on school calendar change

This evening, at 7:15 p.m., a survey will be sent to parents and employees regarding the proposed calendar for the 2020/2021 school year. The survey will be sent via telephone using the Connect 5 calling system. Caller ID will show up as 1-855-473-7529. We need your feedback! The proposed calendar for the 2020/2021 school year would have an earlier start date but allow students to complete the first semester by December 18 and the school year would end by the Memorial Day Holiday. You will be given three (3) options and must choose one for reply.