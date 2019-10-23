New Hanover Co. Schools to survey parents, employees on school calendar change

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools employees and parents of students will have a chance to weigh in on a proposed calendar change Wednesday, the school system announced Wednesday.
Last week, the NHCS calendar committee moved forward with a proposal to move the start of the school calendar year to Aug. 11 in 2020, two weeks earlier than previous years. With this proposal, the school year would end by the Memorial Day holiday.
Parents and employees are scheduled to receive an automated phone survey at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.
Those taking the survey will be able to choose one of thee options - 1, indicate they support the calendar change; 2, indicate they would like to maintain the current calendar; 3, indicate they are undecided and would like more information.
The survey also can be found here.
The calendar committee is expected to present a calendar for the 2020-2021 school year to the Board of Education on Nov. 5.
Here is the email New Hanover County Schools sent to parents and employees Wednesday:
Good morning,
This evening, at 7:15 p.m., a survey will be sent to parents and employees regarding the proposed calendar for the 2020/2021 school year. The survey will be sent via telephone using the Connect 5 calling system. Caller ID will show up as 1-855-473-7529. We need your feedback! The proposed calendar for the 2020/2021 school year would have an earlier start date but allow students to complete the first semester by December 18 and the school year would end by the Memorial Day Holiday. You will be given three (3) options and must choose one for reply.
- # 1 - to indicate you would support a calendar that has an earlier start date with school year ending by Memorial Day Holiday
- # 2 - to indicate you would like to maintain the current calendar
- # 3 - if you are undecided and would like more information
Thank you!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.