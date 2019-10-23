New Hanover Co. Schools hosting ‘transition fair’ for students with disabilities

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools is hosting its 2019 “Transition Fair Parent’s Night” at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station to highlight resources available for students with disabilities.
Students and parents are welcome to drop in to meet with agencies and community groups who offer help for students from Pre-K on.
Parent’s Night runs from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 23 at 502 North Front Street.
“We want to ensure that we are equitable across the board for all persons. Our students with disabilities have options. We are committed to ensuring they have access, support, and opportunity to pursue whatever post-graduate path they choose. NHCS is developing workers, providing internships, and then providing job opportunities,” said Board Chair Estep in a press release.
A “Student Transition Fair” will be held Thursday when students from the Career Readiness Academy, Mosley Performance Learning Center, Ashley, Hoggard, Laney, and New Hanover high schools will have the opportunity to attend during the school day between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
You can learn more about the fair here.
