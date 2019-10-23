Halloween show highlights the lighter side of the things that go bump in the night

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest show from Pineapple-Shaped Lamps, Laughing in the Dark, comes to the stage tomorrow at the Ruth & Bucky Stein Theatre inside Thalian Hall.
The show is a new, spooky sketch comedy act.
It runs Oct. 24 to 26.
The new, original material was written by Matt Carter, Meghan Cook, Alex Denning, Devin DiMattia, Lucy O’Brien, Chris Warren and Brett J. Young.
The show features campfire stories, a witch trial gone wrong, monster dating games and more.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.pslcomedy.com
