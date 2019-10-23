Google Maps users will soon be able to see speed traps

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - We’ve all had that feeling of cruising down the open road, but then all of a sudden, you find yourself slamming on the brakes when you see a police cruiser hiding on the side.
Regardless of whether you get pulled over or not, it typically gets your adrenaline pumping. Now though, you might have an easier way of knowing where an officer is before you get close.
This is similar to Waze. One feature is that the map will tell you the location of police. The good news for drivers is that other people on the road will be able to add speed traps in the area, so you will know if an officer is in the area you are traveling.
This, of course, could spark some controversy. Some law enforcement agencies have reportedly said it would get in the way of an officer's ability to find drunk drivers and get them off the road. Google has reportedly said it encourages people to be more careful.
Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter told WITN in a statement: “The Greenville Police Department’s ultimate goal when it comes to traffic enforcement is voluntary compliance. If the addition of this feature encourages people to slow down and obey the traffic laws, then it can only aid us in our mission to combat speeding and traffic violators. We view this as being no different than when we proactively post our traffic enforcement locations on GPD’s social media pages.”
