Globetrotters deliver anti-bullying message at the Community Boys and Girls Club

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of children packed the gym at the Community Boys and Girls Club Wednesday to meet two members of the world’s most famous basketball team.
Flip White and Hi-Lite Bruton of the Harlem Globetrotters came donned in the famous red, white and blue uniforms, but their focus wasn’t on basketball. White and Bruton talked to the elementary school-aged kids about bullying.
The two, in typical Harlem Globetrotters style, used humor to share their message. They talked about the importance of teamwork and put the students through drills that were not just fun, but also thought-provoking.
“As teammates, Flip and I, we commit to discipline, teamwork, and a good attitude required in basketball,” Bruton told the kids.
The teammates talked about how to recognize bullying, how to stop being a bully and how to prevent becoming a victim.
“Bullying is a form of unwanted aggression,” Bruton said. “Bullying can make you feel intimidated or inferior.”
The Third Street Bridge was officially named the Meadowlark Lemon Bridge during a special dedication Wednesday morning. Lemon was born and raised in Wilmington. He died in 2015.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.