First Alert Forecast: nice fall weather through Thursday, unsettled weather returns soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Drier and more crisp conditions lie in the forecast for midweek, following the passage of a cold front. Dew points have made a large drop from the 70s to the 40s. Likewise, we have seen a drop in temperatures, with highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s through Thursday and nighttime lows in the 40s tonight and 50s tomorrow night. Renewed rain chances slowly begin to pepper your First Alert Forecast thereafter. Daily shower chances will fluctuate between 20-30% through early next week, with highs mainly in the middle 70s.
The Tropics remain quiet this morning, with no tropical Storm formation likely Wednesday in the Atlantic basin. A disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula has only slight odds of long-term development before being swept up in a cold front. Should this happen, we would have Olga as our next tropical system name. Late October is past the statistical peak of hurricane season, but we’ll continue to keep an eye out through the end of November and beyond should the need arise.
