First Alert Forecast: nice fall weather through Thursday, unsettled weather returns soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you! Drier and more crisp conditions lie in the forecast for midweek, following the passage of a cold front. Dew points have made a large drop from the 70s to the 40s. Likewise, we have seen a drop in temperatures, with highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s through Thursday and nighttime lows in the 40s tonight and 50s tomorrow night. Renewed rain chances slowly begin to pepper your First Alert Forecast thereafter. Daily shower chances will fluctuate between 20-30% through early next week, with highs mainly in the middle 70s.