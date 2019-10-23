First Alert Forecast: crisp autumn air return to the Cape fear Region

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Drier and more crisp conditions lie in the forecast for midweek, following the passage of a cold front. Dew points will make a large drop from the 70s to the 40s. Likewise, look for a drop in temperatures, with highs mainly in the lower and middle 70s Wednesday and Thursday and nighttime lows in the 40s and 50s respectively. Renewed rain chances slowly begin to pepper your First Alert Forecast thereafter. Daily shower chances will fluctuate between 20-30% through early next week, with highs mainly in the middle 70s.