Disaster Recovery Centers open through October for Dorian survivors

Disaster Recovery Centers open through October for Dorian survivors
Downed power lines and tree limbs in Southport following Hurricane Dorian. (Source: Andi Dickens)
October 23, 2019 at 4:07 PM EDT - Updated October 23 at 4:07 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolinians still recovering from Hurricane Dorian have one more week to visit one of four disaster recovery centers set up around the state.

Facilities are open in Beaufort, Buxton, Ocracoke and Wilmington for residents to talk to state and federal officials about loans and grants to repair their property.

[ Cooper declaration to aid NC people hurt most by Dorian ]

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties. Residents in the contiguous counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington also may apply for funds.

According to a pres release from the SBA, residents can apply in person for low-interest SBA disaster loans at one of the four centers or may apply online using SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. For those residents that don’t qualify for an SBA loan, a state-funded grant may be possible.

Recovery centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday through October 31.

NEW HANOVER

New Hanover Co. Public Library NE Branch

1241 Military Cutoff Road

Wilmington, NC 28405

HYDE - OCRACOKE

Variety Store Parking Lot

950 Irvin Garrish Highway

Ocracoke, NC 27960

CARTERET

Board of Elections Office

1702 Live Oak Street

Beaufort, NC 28516

DARE

Old PNC Bank

47013 Buxton Back Road

Buxton, NC 27920

Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and brought to the recovery centers. Residents with questions about state-funded individual assistance can call 919-825-2378.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.