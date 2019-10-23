Disaster Recovery Centers open through October for Dorian survivors

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolinians still recovering from Hurricane Dorian have one more week to visit one of four disaster recovery centers set up around the state.
Facilities are open in Beaufort, Buxton, Ocracoke and Wilmington for residents to talk to state and federal officials about loans and grants to repair their property.
The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Governor Cooper’s request for a disaster declaration in Carteret, Dare, Hyde and New Hanover counties. Residents in the contiguous counties of Beaufort, Brunswick, Craven, Currituck, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Tyrrell and Washington also may apply for funds.
According to a pres release from the SBA, residents can apply in person for low-interest SBA disaster loans at one of the four centers or may apply online using SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. For those residents that don’t qualify for an SBA loan, a state-funded grant may be possible.
Recovery centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday through October 31.
NEW HANOVER
New Hanover Co. Public Library NE Branch
1241 Military Cutoff Road
Wilmington, NC 28405
HYDE - OCRACOKE
Variety Store Parking Lot
950 Irvin Garrish Highway
Ocracoke, NC 27960
CARTERET
Board of Elections Office
1702 Live Oak Street
Beaufort, NC 28516
DARE
Old PNC Bank
47013 Buxton Back Road
Buxton, NC 27920
Businesses and individuals may also obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing, or by emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded at DisasterLoan.sba.gov and brought to the recovery centers. Residents with questions about state-funded individual assistance can call 919-825-2378.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.