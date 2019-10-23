Detectives seize over 50 pounds of marijuana in New Hanover drug bust

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Narcotics detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seized over 50 pounds of marijuana during a drug bust on Tuesday.
According to a news release, Vice and Narcotics agents received a tip from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office that led to a two-month investigation into Anthony Colon, 27, and Bailey Deoliveira, 22.
The sheriff’s office said Colon was arrested during a traffic stop on Straw Field Court and agents confiscated nearly a pound of marijuana from his vehicle. Following his arrest, a search warrant was executed at apartments on McClelland Drive and Dapple Court.
Agents confiscated an additional 50 pounds of marijuana and 30 THC vape cartridges during the searches.
Deoliveira (mugshot not available) was taken into custody at the Dapple Court apartment.
Both were charged with multiple offenses including trafficking marijuana.
Colon was given a $100,000 secured bond while Deoliveira was given a $100,000 unsecured bond.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.