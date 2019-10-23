Critical Cape Fear severe weather detector celebrates big birthday

“KLTX” radar, as its known in the meteorological community, has helped NWS meteorologists detect and issue bulletins for over 2500 local severe weather situations - including 350 Tornado Warnings - since October of 1994. Its signature events include the 2006 EF-4 Riegelwood tornado, the April 16, 2011 tornado outbreak, and hurricanes Bertha, Bonnie, Fran, Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Florence, and Dorian.