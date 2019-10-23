CFPUA flushing hydrants in Castle Hayne, Kings Grant areas

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA customers in the Castle Hayne and Kings Grant areas may experience brief periods of discolored water Wednesday as crews perform hydrant flushing.
Crews are flushing six hydrants in the following areas:
- 4500 block of Coddington Loop
- 200 block of Brookfield Drive
- 5100 block of Exton Park Loop
- 3950 Juvenile Center Drive
- 100 block of Linville Drive
- 100 block of Milhouse Road.
CFPUA officials say they expect the flushing to be complete by midday Wednesday.
“The high-velocity flushing process can cause cloudy water due to excess iron in the water system,” CFPUA stated in a news release. “While the water is safe to consume, customers are advised not to run light-colored laundry loads in their washing machines during the flushing to avoid potential staining.
"To clear discolored water from household taps after the flushing is complete, turn on taps for a few minutes until the water runs clear.”
Anyone with questions on the process can contact CFPUA customer service at 910-332-6550.
