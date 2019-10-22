UNCW baseball adds to roster

WILMINGTON, N.C. (UNCW release) - Red-shirt sophomore outfielder Tanner Wells was granted a waiver from the NCAA and will be eligible to play for the UNCW Baseball program beginning this season.
Wells joins the Seahawks after playing one season at High Point and red-shirting last season. As a freshman, he started 35-of-48 games played and helped the Panthers to an appearance in the Big South Championship finals. Wells was named to the All-Tournament team for his efforts.
Wells, a native of Goldsboro, N.C., hit .329 with seven doubles and four home runs. He was named Big South Rookie of the Week four times.
The Seahawks close out their fall schedule on Nov. 3 with a noon start at Coastal Carolina.
