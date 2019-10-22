STEM Activity Days planned to get children interested in science, technology, engineering and math careers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Educators and business leaders will come together for a day dedicated to inspiring children to pursue careers in the STEM fields.
New Hanover Education Ventures, an educational non profit which organizes the events, joined with several businesses for STEM Activity Days.
The days are planned for Oct. 26, 2019 at CFCC’s Union Station from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Jan. 20, 2020 at the MLK Center, 401 S. 8th Street, from 11 a.m to 2 p.m.
The events will provide hands-on learning for students.
Corning, GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy, the Brunswick Nuclear Plant, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Fort Fisher Aquarium are among the businesses and governmental agencies involved in the events.
“The goal of these type of community events is to provide students with an opportunity to interact with professionals in the community to see how STEM can translate into a career,” said Dr. Christopher Edgar, who works at GE Hitachi as a Technical Leader on the Stability & Radiological Analysis engineering team.
"I believed that STEM concepts were more meaningful to students if they were presented in a hands-on environment and asked area businesses if they would join me in providing these opportunities, said Claire Primrose, president of New Hanover Education Ventures. “They said yes and we have been offering four free events each school year for eight years.”
Two other STEM Activity Days will be planned for future dates this school year.
