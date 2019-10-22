Police search for hit and run driver involved in rollover crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Wilmington are looking for the white car that left the scene of a crash Monday night.
Lt. Matthew Fox of the Wilmington Police Department said a white sedan collided with a red SUV at the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Marion Drive, causing the SUV to flip several times. He said the woman driving the SUV was taken to the hospital, and did not appear to have injuries that are life-threatening.
The crash slowed traffic on Carolina Beach Road as police and fire crews worked to clear debris from the street.
This is still a developing story, and we will update as additional information comes into the WECT newsroom.
