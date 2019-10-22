2 NC prison workers attacked a day on average, filling vacant jobs difficult

In an email, he wrote, “Senator Steinburg has done great work taking on the problems with our prison system and working to find solutions. Prison employees have received a 5% pay raise as well as bonuses for high-vacancy prisons, but we know that won’t fix everything. I can’t speak to whether any particular long-term idea will or won’t be successful, but Senator Steinburg has been a leader on this and that work will continue.”Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.