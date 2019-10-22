Meeting planned to discuss Portia Mills Hines Park improvements

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will hold a community meeting on Thursday, Oct. 24, to discuss plans for improvements at Portia Hines Park.
The meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m., will be held at Dreams of Wilmington at 901 Fanning Street.
City officials will update attendees on the planned improvements as well as ask citizens for their input on how the park is used.
Phase 1 of the project will include the construction of a restroom building as well as lighting for the basketball courts and other areas.
Phase 2 will include the addition of a walking trail and off-street parking to the park.
The park is located at 400 N. 10th St.
